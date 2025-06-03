Itzik Horn, the father of hostage Eitan Horn, shared his deep distress Tuesday morning over the ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip and the absence of information regarding the hostages' condition.

Horn told Kan about his concern about the consequences of the IDF’s activities. "We all hear what the released hostages are telling us. There have already been cases where hostages were killed in the bombings. I can’t comprehend the reasoning behind it. I also don’t want any soldier risking their life to save the hostages, especially not my son," he said.

Horn also spoke about his other son, Iair, who recently returned from captivity. He recounted Yair's testimony, describing a harrowing moment in a tunnel where Eitan, exhausted, told his brother he couldn’t continue. "Eitan sat down and said, 'That's it, I'm done. I can't go on.' And Iair replied, 'If we go, we go together.'"

As the holiday of Shavuot passed, Horn said he could not bring himself to celebrate. "It didn’t feel like a holiday. I didn’t celebrate anything. This situation is unbearable, and I’m not getting any updates."

He ended with a plea for clarity and compassion: "We believe that anyone who can be rescued from this hell should be. But who decides who can be saved and who can't? This entire experience is an emotional roller coaster. I just want this nightmare to be over."