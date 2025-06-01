New York City mayoral candidate Scott Stringer has unveiled a proposal to partner with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in utilizing advanced technology to monitor social media platforms for potential antisemitic threats. the New York Post reported. The initiative aims to identify and prevent violent incidents before they occur, particularly during periods of heightened international tensions involving Israel or Jewish institutions.

Speaking at Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun on Manhattan's Upper East Side, Stringer emphasized the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding the Jewish community. He highlighted that Jewish New Yorkers, who comprise approximately 10% of the city's population, have been the targets of over 62% of hate crimes in early 2025.

The proposed plan involves collaboration with the ADL's Hate, Extremism, Antisemitism, and Terrorism (H.E.A.T.) Map, an interactive tool that tracks incidents of hate and extremism across the United States. The initiative would be overseen by the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Office of Emergency Management, focusing solely on detecting credible threats without infringing on free speech or creating surveillance databases.

Stringer underscored the urgency of addressing the surge in antisemitic incidents, noting that online hate often escalates into real-world violence against Jewish individuals and institutions. He stated, "The hate might start online, but it doesn't stay there."

This proposal comes amid a broader citywide effort to combat antisemitism, including Mayor Eric Adams' recent establishment of the Office to Combat Antisemitism at City Hall. The office aims to monitor antisemitic incidents, advise on legal actions, and ensure that city funds are not allocated to discriminatory organizations.

Stringer's initiative reflects a growing recognition of the need for innovative strategies to address the persistent threat of antisemitism in New York City. By leveraging technology and community partnerships, the plan seeks to enhance the city's capacity to protect its Jewish residents and institutions.