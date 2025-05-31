Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded Saturday night to the vandalism of four Jewish sites in Paris, France.

"I am appalled by the attack on Jewish institutions in Paris over Shabbat - including the synagogue in the Marais neighborhood which was built by my great-grandfather Rabbi Joel Herzog," he said in a statement.

"I spoke this evening with leaders of Le CRIF and the Jewish community in France, to express my solidarity, and support for the community."

Herzog added, "I call on the French authorities to act swiftly, and firmly to bring the perpetrators to justice, and to defend the Jewish community from hatred and attacks of any kind."

Four sites connected to the Jewish community were vandalized Friday night in the Marais district of central Paris, French media outlet RTL reported, citing police sources.

The sites included a Holocaust memorial, the Tournelles Synagogue, the "Chez Marianne" restaurant, and the Agoudath HaKehilot Synagogue; all were defaced with green paint.

The incident was discovered by a police patrol at around 5:15 a.m.