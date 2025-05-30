The IDF on Friday evening struck weapon storage facilities containing coastal missiles that posed a threat to international and Israeli maritime freedom of navigation, in the Latakia area of Syria, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed in a statement.

In addition, components of surface-to-air missiles were struck in the area of Latakia, the statement added.

“The IDF will continue to operate to maintain freedom of action in the region, in order to carry out its missions and will act to remove any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens,” it added.

The confirmation came after media outlets affiliated with the pro-Iranian axis reported that Israel carried out airstrikes in the Tartus and Latakia regions of Syria.

Syria TV, a channel associated with the regime in Damascus, reported one Israeli strike which targeted Brigade 107 in the city of Jableh, on the outskirts of Latakia.

These are the first Israeli strikes in Syria since the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and the lifting of US sanctions against Syria.