The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) condemned the shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff at a Jewish event in Washington DC last night.

“This murder didn’t happen in a vacuum, but is the direct result of the incessant hatred by those who call to “Globalize the Intifada,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “For those who wondered about the context of whether a particular chant was hate speech or antisemitic, this is what it looks like when physically manifested. We have warned about the growing violence of the far-left, and now it seems that our deepest fears have come true.

“The murderer did not know his victims were Israeli, he just knew they attended a Jewish event. When we say that the antisemites don’t hate Jews because of Israel, but rather, they hate Israel because it is the Jewish homeland, this is what we mean.”

Recently, CAM put out its annual Antisemitism data report compiled which showed that the most prominent characteristic of antisemitic incidents was the overwhelming dominance of far-left ideology. This represented a decisive shift from 2023, when antisemitic incidents from far-left and far-right sources were roughly at parity.

Far-left incidents surged by 324.8% compared to 2023, rendering the far-left the dominant ideological camp of antisemitic incidents. Radicalized social movements, media disinformation campaigns, and efforts to target Jewish communities under the guise of anti-Israel activism have primarily fueled this increase. 68.4% of incidents recorded in 2024 (4,329 of 6,326) were linked to far-left ideology.

“We send our condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for those injured. The global Jewish family stands united at this time in the face of such hate and violence,” said Roytman Dratwa.