Exclusive photos obtained by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News from inside the prison cells of the Nukhba terrorists reveal their continued efforts to harm prison guards, soldiers, and other security personnel - even from within incarceration facilities.

The images show improvised weapons crafted from everyday objects - including homemade knives, sharpened spikes, screws, and metal springs - all turned into deadly tools intended for attacks, kidnappings, or even murder during moments of guard inattention.

Among the items seized were objects that might appear harmless, such as safety pins and ropes, which investigators say were designed to injure or strangle guards and soldiers. The makeshift weapons were discovered during routine searches carried out by prison staff. Many of the items were fashioned from cell infrastructure - fencing, iron rods, bed frames, and other materials.

A fighter from the elite Prison Service unit “Force 100,” identified only as A., described to Arutz Sheva this week the complexity and danger involved in confronting the Nukhba terrorists.

“I enter a cell with fifty to a hundred Nukhba murderers - the most dangerous people imaginable,” he said. “Only our team is authorized to enter, usually eight to ten fighters, without live weapons. We go in with shields, batons, and tasers, facing dozens of terrorists, each one a potential threat. In many cases, we find improvised weapons made from bed springs or screws they’ve dismantled. We know we’re entering a dangerous situation, which is why we undergo intensive training to act quickly and efficiently.”

A. stressed that the unit’s primary mission is to protect lives: “The people in these cells are extremely dangerous. When our intervention team enters, our only concern is saving lives - protecting the guards, especially the female officers, and locating the improvised weapons hidden by these terrorists. Every action we take is focused on preserving human life - the lives of our team and everyone around us.”

He added that Force 100 is deployed only in extreme cases: “We’re called in only for critical situations - incidents such as sexual harassment against a female soldier, or when there’s reasonable suspicion that a prisoner is hiding or has obtained a weapon.”

The improvised weapons were documented by security personnel operating inside one of the facilities and were later delivered to social activist Ran Karmi Buzaglo, who provided them to Israel National News.

credit: באדיבות רן כרמי בוזגלו

