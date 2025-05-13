In a landmark development, the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a record-breaking arms agreement on Tuesday evening, valued at $142 billion. The deal, the largest of its kind to date, was formalized during the visit of US President Donald Trump to the Gulf region.

According to Reuters, negotiations between the two sides also broached the possibility of the US selling F-35 stealth fighter jets to the Saudi kingdom. Such a move would represent a significant expansion of military cooperation between Washington and Riyadh.

Following the signing, President Trump is expected to proceed to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, nations where members of his family reportedly hold financial interests.

Reports also suggest that Trump may make a stop in Turkey amid renewed international diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.