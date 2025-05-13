US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and US Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler met on Tuesday with the Hostages Families Forum

During the nearly two-hour meeting, both officials emphasized their personal commitment to bringing back all 58 remaining hostages, both the living and the deceased.

Witkoff emphasized that they will accept nothing less than the return of everyone, as this is the President's mission. "The President's not going to tolerate anything other than everybody coming home. And he will be relentless on that pursuit. You saw what happened with the Houthis. You saw what happened when people don't do well with the United States, we don't do so well with them. So it's a message of do what we ask you to do. And, you know, then things will be better."

He added, "This feels like I'm doing something bigger than myself on behalf of something that has nothing to do with me. This is not. Your children are not my children. But now I've made them my children. It feels like your brother is part of my family. Like I'm doing something. Feels like a completely unselfish act to help somebody else. There is no greater joy than doing that... We're going to complete it. We're not going anywhere."

Earlier in the day, the US officials visited released American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

During the visit, Alexander spoke with US President Donald Trump on Witkoff's phone.

From there, they visited the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. "I hope this is a beacon of hope for everyone else," Witkoff told reporters.

Witkoff praised Netanyahu and Trump for their parts: "Thank God for President Trump, and Prime Minister Netanyahu did exceptional work as well."