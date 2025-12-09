סוכות במליאה על התניא ערוץ כנסת

MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionists) delivered a special address in the Knesset plenum on Monday in honor of Yud Tes Kislev, the day marking the release of Chabad founder Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi from prison in Russia in 1798. Chabad hassidim refer to the day as "the holiday of redemption."

In his address, Succot described the tension as thousands of Jews waited during the rabbi's imprisonment: "227 years ago, a Jew sat in prison in Russia on false charges. Jews around the world prayed for his release, not because he was famous, but because he touched their souls, changed their lives. He wrote the first systematic guide to getting close to G-d, the book of Tanya."

He turned to MK and reform rabbi Gilad Kariv (Labor), who was sitting in the plenum: "I'm sure, Knesset Member Kariv, that you read the book of Tanya. I found a study partner, tomorrow we'll meet to study." Kariv replied in the affirmative.

Succot ended by wishing the Chabad hassidim a happy holiday, and adding: "We also connect to the great light of the Ba'al Hatanya (Rabbi Shneur Zalman)."