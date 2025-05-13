US President Donald Trump landed Tuesday in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, where he began his Middle East visit. His aircraft was escorted by three Saudi F-15 fighter jets.

Trump’s itinerary includes a meeting and dinner with Saudi Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, as well as participation in a joint investment forum between the two countries.

During his regional tour, Trump is also expected to meet with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. On Wednesday, he will arrive in Qatar, and on Thursday he is scheduled to land in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. His trip will conclude on Friday, and according to reports, he is expected to return to Washington without stopping in Israel.

The US State Department told Saudi outlet Al Sharq: “We are coordinating with Riyadh on ending the war in Gaza and focused on negotiations with Iran to prevent nuclear weapons.”

“Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia is historic in every respect,” the State Department added. “The relationship between Riyadh and Washington is strategic. We have expanded cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the fields of technology and space. Washington and Riyadh will sign important agreements during Trump’s visit. Saudi Arabia is a central partner in regional security and stability. We are focused on negotiations with Iran to prevent nuclear weapons.”

Trump also confirmed reports that the US Department of Defense will receive a gift from the Saudis — a fully-equipped Boeing 747 jumbo jet, valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.