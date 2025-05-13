Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Tuesday called on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to take immediate action to revoke funding from the Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University.

The demand comes following the holding of “Nakba Day” events on the campuses, after those events were approved by university administrations and held using public resources.

On Monday, students from the Dror religious Zionist organization at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem issued a sharp protest to the university leadership, demanding that it immediately cancel events marking "Nakba Week" on campus.

The letter, addressed to University President Prof. Asher Cohen and Rector Prof. Tamir Shefer, expresses outrage at the university’s approval of events the students describe as incitement against the State of Israel and the IDF.

“We were shocked to see the recent announcements regarding the commemoration of 'Nakba Week' at the Hebrew University,” the students wrote. “This event, with its unilateral and hostile messages, runs contrary to the spirit of unity in Israeli society. While freedom of expression is a core value, it does not include freedom to incite. The university should be a center of research and knowledge, not a platform for anti-Israel propaganda. These events disrupt the academic environment, provoke unnecessary tensions among students, and harm our sense of safety on campus.”

They added, “Events like these aim to damage the spirit of IDF soldiers and citizens by making false claims such as 'genocide.' We demand the immediate cancellation of this incitement week and call on the administration to protect the campus space from such divisive and dangerous activity.”