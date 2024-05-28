On Tuesday at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, a "protest strike against the genocide and massacre in Gaza" took place, which turned into a pro-Palestinian demonstration initiated by the Hadash cell at the academic institution.

The students chanted slogans such as, "No solution but the removal of the occupier," and, "With spirit and blood we will redeem Al-Aqsa," and waved PLO flags.

Demonstration on Mount Scopus Photo: Noa Azran from the Lavie cell in Hebrew

The university administration did not prevent the event from happening - and for now, has not distanced itself from it either. Major (res.) Shai Rozengarten, Deputy Chairman of Im Tirtzu, said, "The footage from the Hebrew University are shocking. The university administration must bring the police onto campus and arrest the inciting students."

The chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, Knesset member Avigdor Liberman, responded, "It is inconceivable that the Hebrew University allows a shameful demonstration by terror supporters, who waved Palestinian flags in the heart of the university while our heroic soldiers are fighting on the battlefield."

"I call on the university heads to immediately suspend all protesters, and if they choose not to take action against them, we will act in the Knesset with all the measures at our disposal to withhold all their funding."

The chairman of the Knesset Lobby for Students' Rights, Knesset member Ariel Kallner, told Arutz Sheva -Israel National News: "I see with great seriousness the support for the enemy expressed at the Hebrew University. Support for the enemy during wartime must be eradicated from the world. I will demand a debate in the Knesset and we will not remain silent. We will not allow terror supporters to intimidate the student body."

Deputy Minister Knesset member Avi Maoz added: "While our heroic soldiers risk their lives for the people of Israel, there is a group of anarchist terror supporters who shout violent slogans at the Hebrew University. Even freedom of expression and protest has limits. It is inconceivable that the university heads will remain silent in the face of such calls supporting terror. These terror-supporting students must be expelled as soon as possible."