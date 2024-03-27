The Hebrew University in Jerusalem has reneged on its decision to suspend Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian who accused Israel of genocide and cast doubt on the sexual crimes committed by Hamas on October 7th.

A statement published on behalf of the university stated: "In a meeting between the Rector of the Hebrew University, Prof. Tamir Shefer, and Prof. Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, Shalhoub-Kevorkian clarified that as a critical feminist researcher, she believes all victims and does not cast doubt in their words and that she does not deny the fact that on October 7th there were cases of rape in the Gaza envelope. After receiving this clarification, as far as the university is concerned, nothing is preventing Prof. Shalhoub-Kevorkian from continuing to teach in the School of Social Work and Public Welfare."

Prof. Shefer emphasized that "the Hebrew University fully condemns incitement and threats against students, lectures, individuals, and groups, and calls on the members of the university community to maintain a safe and respectful learning and research environment."

Shalhoub-Kevorkian had accused Israel of genocide and called for the abolition of Zionism, during an interview on a podcast.

The professor also noted that Israelis are scared when they walk by her when she talks on the phone in Arabic. "They should be scared and they should be afraid because criminals are always afraid."

She added that "they can't take ownership over my land, they can't move my people, they can't kill and not be afraid. So they should be afraid."

She later accused the Israeli government of spreading what she called lies, including reports of sexual crimes committed by Hamas: "They will use every lie, they started with babies, they continued with rape, they will continue with a million other lies every day, we stopped believing them, I hope the world stops believing them."