In a sobering interview Tuesday morning, Ilan Segev, former ISA field coordinator, responded to the release of hostage Edan Alexander and addressed the ongoing crisis surrounding the 58 remaining hostages still held in Gaza.

"We should rejoice at the release of Edan Alexander. He returned home and that is important," Segev told Kan Moreshet. "But the way to return all 58 hostages who remain in Gaza is still long."

Segev emphasized that each hostage release is significant, but cautioned against assuming that military pressure alone will resolve the situation. “In order to locate the hostages, we need to understand the infrastructure of the tunnels in Gaza,” he said. “This is not a problem of days, but of years. There is a 'whole city' under the ground in these tunnels, which makes any military action very difficult."

He elaborated on the sophisticated nature of the Hamas tunnel network, noting how it is embedded in civilian infrastructure, including greenhouses and rooftops, effectively cloaking underground activity and rendering standard reconnaissance nearly useless.

When asked whether deeper military engagement could lead to hostage recoveries, Segev was clear: “Occupation of the Strip and the use of tanks is not the solution. It will not lead to the return of all hostages. We have been in this situation for over a year now and we have not been able to achieve our goals."