New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday welcomed the release of Edan Alexander, whose hometown is Tenafly, New Jersey, from Hamas captivity.

“Tammy and I are incredibly relieved and thankful that Tenafly native Edan Alexander will finally be returning home. For 19 excruciating months, we have all been hoping and praying alongside Edan’s family members for his safe release. With every day that Edan has been held hostage, the Alexander family has endured unimaginable pain, uncertainty, and fear,” Murphy said in a statement.

“With Edan’s return home, their — and our — prayers have finally been answered. And as we continue praying for Edan and the Alexander family, we are also praying for the safety and well-being of every remaining hostage and innocent family in Israel, Gaza, and the entire Middle East.”

“I would like to thank President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and Special Envoy Witkoff for their commitment to bringing Edan home. With Edan’s release, we hope that greater peace and stability in the region may be on the horizon as well,” concluded Murphy.

US Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) also welcomed the release of Alexander.

“Finally! Edan will be in the arms of his mom and dad. I cannot imagine what this means for the Alexander family. 580+ days of pain leading to this moment. Everyone from their Tenafly community to others across America can breathe a sigh but recognize we need to be there for Edan through his recovery and continue to press for the release of the remaining hostages,” Kim wrote in a post on X.