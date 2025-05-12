The IDF is making final preparations for the return of Staff Sergeant Edan Alexander, who is expected to be released from Hamas captivity and transferred to Israeli custody on Monday.

According to military protocol, Alexander will be released from Khan Yunis and handed over by the Red Cross to a special IDF unit, which will transfer him to the reception facility at Re'im.

There, he will undergo an initial medical and psychological evaluation conducted by IDF Medical Corps personnel and be given time to rest and recover before reuniting with his family.

The Alexander family will be waiting for him at the facility, accompanied by a casualty officer assigned to support them. Following the reunion, the soldier and his family are expected to be flown together to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv for further care and observation.

In the event of an urgent medical situation, Alexander would be airlifted directly to Soroka or Barzilai Medical Centers.

The IDF has emphasized that as an active-duty soldier, Alexander will receive full professional support and ongoing assistance as needed. Any documentation or footage of his reunion with family will be released only with the family’s consent and in coordination with military authorities.