Members of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee conducted a visit Sunday to the military prison facility in Sde Teiman, where they received a comprehensive overview of the Military Police’s operations since October 7.

Information obtained by Arutz Sheva - Israel National News reveals that approximately 6,000 IDF soldiers — both conscripts and reservists — have been incarcerated since the war began, for offenses ranging from desertion and weapons theft to drug use, disciplinary violations, and harassment.

At any given time, dozens to hundreds of IDF soldiers are held at the facility. The IDF maintains that these figures are considered reasonable, given the significant increase in military personnel since October 7, and that it is intended to maintain military discipline.

Committee members were also briefed on the activity of the Military Investigative Police since the war began, which has included the capture and prosecution of Hamas terrorists, the prevention of five attempted attacks at crossings in Judea and Samaria, protection of northern communities, and support for hostages who returned from Hamas captivity.