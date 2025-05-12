Qatar and Egypt commented on Sunday on the announcement by the Hamas terrorist organization that it has agreed to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, describing his release as a "goodwill gesture."

The announcement, issued jointly by the two mediating countries and published by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, comes as efforts continue to resume negotiations between Israel and Hamas amid ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip.

“The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas’s agreement to release the Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, who is being held by the group” was welcomed by both governments in the joint statement.

They described the move as “an encouraging step toward bringing the parties back to the negotiating table.”

Qatar and Egypt expressed hope that the move would lead to “a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and detainees, and the safe and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to address the dire conditions in the Gaza Strip.”

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday night that Alexander would be freed.

“I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!” he added.

Alexander, who was abducted on October 7, 2023, while serving in the IDF, is the last living US citizen in Hamas captivity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office confirmed the news, saying, “The US has informed Israel of Hamas's intention to release soldier Edan Alexander as a gesture to the Americans, without conditions or anything in exchange.”

“The US has conveyed to Israel that this is expected to lead to negotiations for the release of hostages according to the original Witkoff framework, which Israel has already accepted. Israel is preparing for the possibility that this effort will be implemented.”

“In accordance with Israel's policy, the negotiations will be held under fire, based on the commitment to achieve all of the objectives of the war.”