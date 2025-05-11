The State Prosecutor's Office has filed indictments against 11 individuals, including recently released terrorist Rada Abid, for a series of grave terrorism-related offenses tied to violent unrest and Hamas sympathies in East Jerusalem.

According to the charges submitted to various courts in Jerusalem, the defendants, among them Abid and seven minors, participated in a coordinated and dangerous escalation of violence in the Issawiya neighborhood in April. Prosecutors say the group initially took part in a violent disturbance during which stones were hurled at police forces.

The following day, the defendants allegedly conspired to intensify their actions. They donned masks, blocked streets, and armed themselves with Molotov cocktails prepared in advance. During the unrest, one of the incendiary devices was thrown at a civilian vehicle traveling on a nearby road. Though the bottle ignited dangerously close to the car, the driver narrowly escaped unharmed.

This attack took place just two months after Abid was freed from prison as part of the February 2025 hostage exchange deal. The list of charges filed against the accused includes committing acts of terrorism involving severe property damage, terrorism-related arson, use of weapons for terrorist purposes, aiding terrorism, rioting, obstructing law enforcement under aggravated circumstances, and attempted assault of a police officer.

Due to the range of ages and roles involved, the indictments were distributed across Jerusalem's district, peace, and juvenile courts.