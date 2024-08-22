A resident of an Arab neighborhood of Jerusalem will be brought on Thursday for a remand hearing after he was arrested on suspicion of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of Rabbi Dov Lior.

Upon receiving the report of the incident two weeks ago, police officers arrived at the rabbi's home and began investigating and collecting evidence to find the suspects involved in the attack.

The police clarified that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Rabbi Lior recounted the attack: "I was in my room, I heard noise from outside and I saw a flame. The fire was in three locations, I ran to the bathroom and took a bucket of water to extinguish the fire."

His wife, Esther, recounted: "Suddenly a big flame broke out on the balcony and before I managed to look right and left, the rabbi took a bucket of water and poured it and it went out.

"Am Yisrael Chai, they should finally understand who we're dealing with. Who did this? Not Hamas in Gaza and not Hezbollah. An Arab neighbor of ours who lives here did this. We have to understand that we're dealing with a people that wants to eradicate us."