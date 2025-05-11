Deputy Minister Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) and Knesset Member Tali Gottlieb (Likud) submitted an official request on Sunday morning to State Attorney Amit Eisman, urging the immediate launch of a criminal investigation against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

In their letter, the lawmakers allege that Baharav-Miara concealed a personal relationship with Jackie Ashkenazi, who is reportedly a prosecution witness in the ongoing corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Cohen and Gottlieb, this undisclosed connection constitutes a serious conflict of interest that compromises the integrity of the legal proceedings.

"The Attorney General, who oversees the criminal prosecution system, acted in a way that amounts to fraud and breach of public trust at the highest level," they wrote. "Her close personal relationship with a key prosecution witness should have barred her from any involvement in the case."

The lawmakers further claimed that Beharav-Miara failed to disclose the connection in her conflict-of-interest declaration submitted to the judicial selection committee prior to her appointment. They also allege that she continued to withhold this information throughout her time in office.

"This is a grave violation that seriously damages public trust and cannot be ignored," the letter stated.

The request was also sent to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Constitution Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman, and the Police Commissioner, adding to the political and legal pressure surrounding the high-profile trial.