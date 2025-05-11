About a year ago, before enlisting, Sgt. Yishai Urbach, who fell in Gaza last Thursday, participated in an IDF preparatory conference organized by the Tsalash organization and spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during the event.

Urbach noted: "Everything here is relevant to us and prepares us for our army service. We are all drafting to the engineering corps and we feel ready."

On Friday, over one thousand people attended Urbach’s funeral at the military section of the Zichron Ya'akov cemetery.

"In this war, Yishai's generation has proven to all of us that it is the generation of victory," said Yishai’s commander the 605th Battalion, "Throughout the war, in Lebanon and in Gaza, Yishai was at the forefront of every maneuver. Ahead of the current tour in Gaza, the company commander who was also wounded in the incident, said that he needs someone who totally excels in his military skills, who will know what to do without having to explain everything to him. In short, bring me Yishai. Yishai was on the cutting edge, not only in his professionalism, but also in his heart. Yishai loved his country, he fought and fell for it. Thank you for the privilege of fighting by your side."

Yuval, Yishai’s widow, who married him three months ago, recounted their conversation, "I told him something that I knew would make him happy – I told him that I had ironed his Shabbat shirts for him. I was at home and I suddenly had a very strong feeling of divine inspiration, the uplifting feeling that is always said to exist in the home of a husband and wife. I had the privilege of being Yishai's wife."

"He had an infectious love for God and fear of God. He knew how to love the Torah and God, the Almighty, over everyone he met," Yuval said. "I learned everything from him, and especially to love every person in the Jewish nation."

"It's a strange and heavy feeling, but I'm thankful that I have the opportunity to mourn him properly and observe our traditions of grief—especially here in Israel, where he is buried, in our homeland, protected by our military. As painful as it is, I find a measure of peace knowing that if he had to die, it happened this way. There is dignity in it. He died in service, surrounded by the symbols of our nation. It feels right that his death holds meaning—not just personally, but for our people, our country, and what we see as a larger story of national and spiritual renewal."