Sergeant Yishai Elyakim Urbach, a 20-year-old combat engineer from Zichron Ya'akov, was killed in action yesterday (Thursday) during a military operation in Gaza.

He had married his wife, Yuval, just two months ago, before returning to Gaza with his battalion to continue fighting as part of Operation Might and Sword

Urbach served in the 605th Battalion of the 188th Armored Brigade and was a student at the Golan Hesder Yeshiva. The Association of Hesder Yeshivas mourned his loss, stating, "We deeply mourn the fall of Sergeant Yishai Elyakim Urbach, a combat engineer in the 605th Battalion, a student at the Golan Hesder Yeshiva, who fell in the necessary war. On behalf of the heads of the Hesder yeshivas, all rabbis, and students, we embrace the family, the rabbis of the yeshiva, its students, and graduates, and pray for a decisive victory of our heroic soldiers over our despicable and cruel enemies. May his soul be bound in the bundle of life."

The IDF has notified his family, and funeral arrangements are pending.

During the incident in which Sergeant Yishai Elyakim Urbach fell, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade was severely injured. Another soldier was moderately injured.