MK Eliyahu Revivo (Likud) sent a sharply worded letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, demanding that no new negotiations for the release of hostages begin without receiving verified, certain, and up-to-date information on abducted soldier Tamir Nimrodi , from whom no sign of life has been received since his abduction by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The letter comes amid troubling reports from recent days raising serious concerns for the lives of three hostages—two foreign nationals and an Israeli soldier.

“While there are testimonies and even an IDF operational investigation regarding the two foreigners, Nattapong Pinta and Bipin Joshi,” Revivo wrote, “in Nimrodi’s case, there is no documentation or sign of life.”

Revivo, who has been supporting the Nimrodi family since the incident began, warned as early as November 2023 against what he called “partial deals,” stating, “Partial deals do not resolve the crisis; they only complicate the next deal and seal the fate of those left behind.”

In his letter, Revivo proposed a comprehensive framework for the release of the hostages, under which they would be transferred to a neutral third country, receive humanitarian treatment, and be returned in stages under supervision and oversight.

He stated, “This is a moral, national, and security test. We cannot resume negotiations when we lack basic information about the condition of some of the hostages.”

Copies of the letter were also sent to Minister Ron Dermer, the head of the hostage release negotiation team, and to Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, the Prime Minister’s coordinator for captives and missing persons.