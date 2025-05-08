The father of the hostage Tamir Nimrodi said that his son is the Israeli hostage whose fate is unknown.

In the 580 days since the October 7th Massacre, no sign of life was received from Nimrodi.

Nimrodi, aged 20 from Nirit, was abducted from a military base in the Gaza envelope where he served as an educational instructor, together with two other soldiers, Ron Sherman and Nik Beizer, who were killed in Hamas captivity and whose bodies were recovered by the IDF in December.

The abduction of the three was seen in a video published by Hamas on the day of the massacre. In the video, they are seen being led by terrorists from the base to the Gaza Strip.

Tamir is seen alive in the video, being held by his neck, wearing pajamas, barefoot, and without glasses. Before his abduction, he managed to write to his mother: "Mom, I love you, that's it, it's over. They are here."