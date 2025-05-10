Knesset Showdown: Haredi parties extend boycott of coalition votes over draft law

A growing rift within the government deepened this week as United Torah Judaism (UTJ) announced it would continue its boycott of Knesset votes, protesting the failure to advance legislation granting military draft exemptions to haredi yeshiva students.

The boycott, which began last week, was triggered by comments from Brigadier General Shai Taib, head of the IDF’s manpower division, who issued a stark warning about troop shortages. According to Taib, the Israeli military urgently needs 12,000 additional soldiers, including 7,000 combat troops—a demand that highlights the growing pressure to expand conscription, including to previously exempted populations.

As a result of the haredi parties' protest, the coalition was forced to pull key legislative proposals from the Knesset agenda on Wednesday. Among the delayed items were a controversial bill to split the role of the government’s legal advisor and another to raise the salaries of Knesset members, ministers, and the Prime Minister.

In a sign of the political stakes, Netanyahu is scheduled to participate in a closed-door discussion on the issue before the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday at 15:30. The meeting is expected to focus on both the IDF’s recruitment needs and the political ramifications of the exemption dispute.

Channel 13 reported that coalition officials and members of Netanyahu’s inner circle have approached Shas leaders, urging them not to contribute to what they called a “negative dynamic of dismantling the coalition and the government.”

Shas responded, “We will not be a political cover for Netanyahu and for the members of United Torah Judaism." They, too, are expected to continue their boycott throughout the coming week.