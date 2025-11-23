Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy from Jerusalem on suspicion of assaulting Shas MK Yoav Ben-Tzur and damaging his vehicle. Ben-Tzur was attacked by haredi protesters in Jerusalem who oppose the Draft Exemption Law; the protesters smashed the windows of his car.

Police added that the suspect was taken for questioning at the Lev HaBira station in the Jerusalem District, and that investigators “continue to work toward completing the investigation and locating additional suspects involved in the incident, while continuing to collect evidence and testimonies. This is a serious case in which criminal elements attempted to harm a public official, and all tools available to the police will be used to bring all those involved to justice.”

Shas condemned what the party called a “serious assault” that occurred eight days ago, describing the attackers as “a handful of rioters.” The party stated: “Acts of violence of this kind, which cause a desecration of God’s name, are not the way of the Torah and do not represent any God-fearing community.”

A day after the assault, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a statement of condemnation: “I strongly condemn the violent attack on MK Yoav Ben-Tzur that took place last night in Jerusalem by a handful of unruly protesters. Even when there are disagreements, there is no place for violence. Law enforcement authorities must act firmly against any attempt to intimidate or harm public officials.”