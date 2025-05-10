In an interview with Kan News, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee delivered a warning to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, stating that further attacks on Israel could carry serious implications for the United States.

“Israel may not be a formal party to the U.S. agreement, but the Houthis understand what’s at stake,” Huckabee said. “If they continue to attack Israel, they are potentially attacking America, since there are 700,000 Americans living in Israel. If they harm an American—they are essentially attacking America.”

Huckabee emphasized that the safety of American citizens and the broader implications of regional attacks remain a top priority for the U.S. administration.

Turning to the ongoing international efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, Huckabee said, “I worry every day about the hostages. This is my highest priority, and the highest priority of President Trump regarding Israel. Whatever happens to the hostages will be on Hamas’s head. That’s the only thing they hold onto. It’s a shame they don’t behave like civilized and normal people.”

He added that global diplomatic channels are being fully utilized: “Every stone is being turned. There are many factors working on this together.”

On Iran, Huckabee reiterated the administration’s unwavering stance on nuclear weapons: “The president has been clear that they will not have nuclear weapons. They don’t need enriched uranium for energy anyway. There are other ways to produce energy.”

While Huckabee has been a vocal supporter of Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria in the past, he was more cautious during the interview. “As ambassador, my role is to represent the administration, not my personal views,” he said. However, he stopped short of opposing Israeli expansion, including in areas such as Judea, Samaria, and Gaza. “The United States will not make the decision on how Israel will act,” he concluded.