The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters responded to recent reports that Israel may be left out of a wide regional initiative which has the potential to secure the release of hostages.

"The government must adopt a comprehensive regional agreement that will transform the Middle East, end the war, and secure the return of all 59 hostages," the Forum responded. "This represents an unprecedented historic missed opportunity. Every citizen should understand tonight that Israel is heading toward 'the missed opportunity of the century.'"

The Forum alleged that "the government is acting contrary to President Trump's policy," as well as in "complete opposition" to the will of the Israeli public.

"We call on the government to make history by choosing to end the war, return all hostages, and seize this historic regional opportunity," it added. "Return all hostages—the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial."

"The return of the hostages is a condition for victory, recovery, and restoring public trust in the government. We will bring them back, we will rise again."