A French news agency reports that a Hamas delegation held discussions in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday and Thursday with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in an effort to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Despite two rounds of meetings, no breakthrough was achieved.

According to two sources cited in the report, Egyptian officials met twice with the Hamas delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, alongside Qatari representatives involved in the mediation.

Core disagreements remain unresolved. Israel is proposing a temporary ceasefire in exchange for the release of roughly half of the living hostages. In contrast, Hamas is demanding a comprehensive, one-phase agreement to end the war.

Hamas's current demands include a plan that would see the release of all hostages and Palestinian security prisoners, a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, a permanent end to hostilities, the lifting of the blockade, the start of reconstruction efforts, and the retention of its armed capabilities.