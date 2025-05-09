Knesset Constitution Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) delivered a scathing critique of Israel's judicial and law enforcement institutions during a dramatic appearance at the Supreme Court on Friday. The hearing centered on Yonatan Urich, a former advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and drew attendance from prominent figures including Professor Talia Einhorn, journalist Yinon Magal, and digital strategist Topaz Luk.

Rothman didn’t hold back in his criticism. “The conduct of the judicial system and law enforcement authorities in this case is bizarre,” he said, “and raises serious doubts among Israeli citizens. It creates a real fear of politically motivated persecution.”

Citing repeated inconsistencies in judicial decisions, Rothman pointed to a troubling trend: “Time and again, the Magistrate’s Court raises doubts about the investigation and the evidence, only to have those rulings inexplicably overturned. The lack of a clear explanation shakes public confidence, even among legal professionals.”

He warned that the broader implications are alarming. “If this is how the system behaves under the spotlight, what hope does the average citizen have when no one’s watching?” Rothman asked.

As chair of the Constitution Committee, Rothman explained that his presence at the hearing reflects the committee’s current focus on judicial reform. “We are working on laws to reduce investigation times, strengthen the right to legal counsel during interrogations, and improve transparency in criminal procedures.”

Rothman concluded with a pointed message: “It is my responsibility to ensure that no Israeli citizen is crushed by the unchecked power of the legal system. I intend to use every tool available to make sure that promise is kept.”

