Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited a training exercise of the IDF’s 5th Brigade reserve brigade) on Thursday at the Ground Training Center in Tze’elim.

During the visit, the Prime Minister received a briefing from commanders about the forces undergoing training, the operational learning efforts in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, and the increased readiness of the forces ahead of an expanded ground maneuver.

Netanyahu also held a discussion with the brigade’s soldiers and commanders, during which he answered their questions.

During his visit, Netanyahu stated, "During the visit, the Prime Minister said: “We are determined to achieve two goals: one – to defeat Hamas, to defeat Hamas, to eliminate Hamas. The second thing, of course, at the same time – to release our hostages.”

“Today we mark the 53rd anniversary of the operation to free the hostages on the Sabena plane,” Netanyahu recalled. “I was there, I was wounded there. The spirit has not changed – it is exactly the same spirit that I see here that pulsates among the soldiers and commanders, and unites the ranks with one goal – to achieve a great victory.”

“This victory also includes the defeat of Hamas, also the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu added. “This victory goes beyond that. It radiates over the entire region. To this day, we have changed the face of the Middle East. We brought Hezbollah to its knees, Hamas – below its knees, the Assad regime has fallen. Iran has also felt the reach of our arms. We have more challenges, but we have a strong spirit.”

“To Hamas, I say one thing: the rules are going to change very soon,” the Prime Minister concluded.