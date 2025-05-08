President Isaac Herzog tweeted for V-E Day, the May 8th anniversary of the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, 8 May 1945. The date became known as Victory in Europe Day, with Victory Over Japan (V-J) Day following a few months later.

"Today and tomorrow, in Israel and around the world, we mark 80 years since the Allied victory over Nazism in World War II. We commemorate the victory of good over evil. We remember the sacrifice and legacy of those who fought to defeat history’s darkest evil," President Herzog began.

He honored the casualties of the war: "We remember with gratitude the Red Army, the American Army, the British Amry, and all the forces that helped free Europe from the Nazis. We remember the one and a half million Jewish soldiers who fought, and the quarter of a million who did not return."

He added a comment from his own ancestors: "I remember the legacy of my late father Chaim Herzog – who went on to be Israel’s Sixth President – who fought in the British Army and witnessed the horrors of Bergen-Belsen death camp. The lesson of their victory is clear: we must never be silent in the face of hatred. We must never turn a blind eye to antisemitism. The world must always stand, with unequivocal moral clarity and unwavering commitment, united in the defense of freedom and human dignity."

"That message could not be more urgent than it is today. As we mark 580 days that our hostages remain in brutal captivity, we call for their immediate release. Let us carry forward the memory and the mission of those who fought for freedom 80 years ago—by standing united today, determined to defend liberty, justice, dignity, and peace."