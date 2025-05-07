נתניהו על מצב החטופים בעזה דוברות

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday addressed remarks made by US President Donald Trump regarding the number of living hostages and admitted that the situation of three of them is unknown.

"We know for sure that there are 21 living hostages. There is doubt regarding three more," Netanyahu stated.

US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Tuesday and stated that 21 of the 59 remaining hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza are still alive.

"They told me a few days ago that there are only 21 hostages alive in Gaza," he said. “As of today, it’s 21. Three have died.”

Following Trump's remarks, Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing Gal Hirsch issued a statement in which he clarified, “Currently, 59 hostages are being held by the Hamas terrorist organization. 24 of them are listed as living hostages. 35 of them are listed as deceased hostages, with their deaths having been officially confirmed.”

Hirsch added, "54 of the hostages are Israeli citizens. Five of the hostages are foreign citizens. The Captives and Missing Persons Unit maintains continuous contact with all the hostages' families, and we are available to them for updates, clarifications, and reviews through various means at all times. All the hostages' families are always updated with the information we have regarding their loved ones."