מפקד מג"ב בביקור בסוריה דוברות המשטרה

For the first time in its history, Border Police officers are operating in Syrian territory as part of an operational mission amid recent events on the northern border.

On Wednesday, the Commander of the Border Police, Berik Yitzhak, and Judea and Samaria Border Police Commander Nisso Guetta visited the village of Khader in southern Syria, where Border Police forces have been operating to maintain public order and prevent riots.

The Border Police presence in Syria is a historic event, and is one of several other irregular operations conducted by the usually domestic body, including operations in Lebanon and participation in the fighting in Gaza. During the visit, the commanders were briefed, met with the forces operating in the field, and expressed their appreciation for their work.

Yitzhak told the officers: "I stand here with you with tremendous pride - your presence here, in Syrian territory, is not just historic, it reflects the meaning of the Border Police. We operated in Lebanon, we fought in Gaza, and now, here too, when Israel needs us, you are the first to appear. Always ready, everywhere, for any mission. With determination, professionalism, and most of all, with the values that lead you in the difficult moments. Continue working like you work, quietly, powerfully, and with a sense of mission. I trust you, I'm proud of you, and I support you."

During the visit, the Border Police Commander stopped at the soccer field in Majdal Shams, which was hit by a Hezbollah missile that murdered 12 Druze children.

"The Druze community is the support beam of Israeli society and a full partner in the state's security and resilience. The members of the community are an integral part of the Border Police, and their contribution is noticed and will always be in our hearts," he declared