As Israel prepares for Operation Gideon's Chariots in Gaza, Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized that the IDF will remain in all areas it captures to prevent the resurgence of terrorism in those areas

During a situational assessment at the 162nd Division, accompanied by Southern Command head Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, Division Commander Brig. Gen. Shagiv Dahan, Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, and other senior officers, Katz outlined the operation's primary objectives: the destruction of Hamas's military and governmental capabilities, the release of all hostages, and the evacuation of civilians to southern Gaza.

"We will act with great force to dismantle all of Hamas's military and governmental capabilities, applying strong pressure to secure the release of all hostages," Katz stated.

He further noted that the IDF's ongoing presence in the areas it captures is crucial to prevent the return of terrorist forces and for distinguishing between the general population and Hamas operatives.

Katz also mentioned that the current deployment of forces presents an opportunity to advance a prisoner exchange deal, referencing the "Witkoff model," before the conclusion of US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the region.

He clarified that even under a future agreement, Israel will not withdraw from the security buffer zone established in Gaza to protect surrounding Israeli communities.

The Defense Minister expressed his appreciation for the efforts of both regular and reserve soldiers since the "Iron Swords" war and announced the forthcoming implementation of an additional support program for reservists and their families.