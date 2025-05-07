US President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) for re-election, lauding him as a "highly effective" representative and a "true America First Patriot."

"Congressman Mike Lawler is a Strong Champion, and Highly Effective Representative, for the Great People of New York's 17th Congressional District!" Trump declared in a social media post. "Mike is doing an outstanding job representing the Hudson Valley, and all of New York. Because of the excellent job he is doing, Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election to New York's 17th Congressional District!"

Lawler's path to re-election is not without obstacles. Earlier this week, a town hall meeting in Somers, New York, turned contentious when a woman was forcibly removed by police after vocally challenging the congressman. The incident, captured on video, shows attendees chanting "Let her stay!" as she was escorted out. Lawler attributed the disruptions to a "Democratic playbook" aimed at silencing debate and discussion.

Lawler has also faced criticism over a bipartisan bill he co-sponsored with Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), aiming to penalize Americans supporting international boycotts of Israel. The bill, known as the International Governmental Organization Anti-Boycott Act, proposed severe penalties, including fines up to $1 million and imprisonment for up to 20 years. However, it was withdrawn from the congressional voting schedule following significant pushback from "America First" Republicans and conservative media personalities, who raised concerns about potential infringements on free speech .

In addition, Lawler has been targeted by a campaign from the union SEIU1199, which has a history of anti-Israel positions. The union is running ads in Yiddish and English urging hasidic and Orthodox Jewish voters in Monsey, New York, to oppose proposed Medicaid funding cuts. Lawler's office responded by condemning the ads as "blatantly false" and highlighting the union's support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

