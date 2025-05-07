A 23-year-old man has been indicted in Manhattan for allegedly issuing a series of chilling terroristic threats against Central Synagogue and the Jewish community in New York City, District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Tuesday.

The defendant, Luis Ramirez, is facing a range of serious charges, including Making a Terroristic Threat as a Hate Crime, Making a Terroristic Threat, and Aggravated Threat of Mass Harm, according to a statement from Bragg

“Nobody should have to fear for their safety when they are in a house of worship, and the language allegedly used by this defendant is extremely disturbing,” said Bragg. “My office will remain vigilant against any and all threats to the Jewish community, and I thank our prosecutors and law enforcement partners for their work on this matter.”

According to court documents and statements made during proceedings, Ramirez began posting a series of inflammatory and antisemitic messages on social media platform X on February 13, 2025 in which he targeted the Jewish community with violent rhetoric.

In one post, he claimed he would be visiting New York City the next day to attend Shabbat services at Central Synagogue at 6:00 p.m. However, his statements quickly escalated into direct threats. In a post at approximately 12:39 a.m. on February 14, Ramirez allegedly wrote, “The Jews killed me in my past life if you try to kill me again today in NYC when I pull up to Shabbat I will kill you first and condemn you to hell.”

The indictment further reveals that Ramirez invoked Hitler , claiming, “In past life, I went by the alias Adolf Hitler,” and added a menacing warning: if Jewish people attempted to harm him again, he would “kill tenfold as many Jews as [he] did in WW2.”*

Ramirez was arrested later that day at around 5:30 p.m. by members of the Port Authority and New Jersey Police Departments as he was driving toward Manhattan through the Lincoln Tunnel.

The indictment underscores an ongoing commitment by law enforcement and prosecutors to confront threats motivated by hate. As Bragg stated, the safety of New York's Jewish community—and all communities of faith—remains a top priority.