The murder of 15 Australian Jews in the Sydney massacre in the words of New York City’s Mayor, Eric Adams is the 'actualization of globalize the intifada’. What is perfectly clear to Mayor Adams is somehow lost on so many of New York’s Jewish organizations and their leadership.

Islamic organizations and their radicalized supporters who have turned out in the hundreds of thousands over the past two years, dismiss the idea of co-existence, they pay no lip service to the two-state solution, and proudly express their desire to annihilate the Jews, all the Jews, wherever they are, whether in downtown Manhattan or in downtown Jerusalem. It seems that the limits of the first amendment and the legal constraints of incitement have no relevancy when Jews are concerned.

Despite this Islamic desire to eradicate the Jewish people, New York’s Jewish leadership are still spewing out the same outdated and politically correct messages in the name of New York’s Jewish community. They refuse to see the writing on the wall, they shy away from gaslighting, that support for Hamas plants the seeds of the Islamic threat to Jews in America and to American society as a whole.

Over the past two years since the October 7th massacre, Hamas’ Islamic terrorists and their outspoken supporters have enjoyed the status of celebrities and have been welcomed in the corridors of power and intelligentsia throughout Europe and the United States. No real accountability has been demanded, and no legal or financial deterrence has been provided by the judicial system, thereby quietly condoning the rage, violence, and calls for the annihilation of Israel and Jews everywhere.

So how have New York’s Jewish leadership (who happen to support a progressive political agenda) responded? Below are just a few examples of their useless and condescending rhetoric:

“The pain is beyond description”

“Our spirit is not broken. The Jewish response to challenge has never been fear or retreat - the Jewish response is to add more light”

“ITht made me feel my Judaism even stronger.”

“We still have to be proud of who we are, we still have to celebrate. That’s why we’re all here”

“Good will always outshine hate”

“Together, we must work to build a world in which Jews and ‘all people’ can celebrate their faith and their identities without fear of violence.”

“Wishing you light, strength, and safety as we enter Hanukkah”

The clear and present danger for Jews demands that the Jewish leadership of New York stop pandering to the progressive elite within the corridors of Congress and within the Democratic Party at local and national levels. This includes Democratic congressional representatives such as Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Jamal Bowman, Cori Bush, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) who have given their full support to the incitement and violence sweeping the streets of America against American Jews. They have refrained from condemning the calls to eradicate the state of Israel, and have not condemned the acts of violence against American Jews during the demonstrations.

These powerbrokers of Jew hatred must be exposed for what they are supporting: The rage and hatred expressed by Hamas supporters will not stop with the Jews and will slowly take form against all non-Muslims, meaning everyone else in the United States who is not of the Islamic faith.

Over the past two years since the October 7th massacre, New York’s Jewish leadership has raised more than one billion dollars. A sizeable portion of this incredible amount should be siphoned to create a whole new strategy to combat Jew hatred. A whole army of Jewish and non-Jewish lawyers, investigators, social media specialists, must be enlisted to go after every politician, every district attorney, every police commander, every Hamas supporter who have enjoyed immunity and have not been held accountable for enabling the public discourse to threaten, intimidate, and promote physical violence against Jews and their communal institutions.

Only by going on the offensive, can the tide be turned in the war of annihilistic anti-Semitism. Political correctness and pandering to the progressive left will no longer be sustainable. Going after the inciters, the attackers, the supporters who enable an atmosphere of intimidation and fear directed against Jews is the only solution that can begin to change the direction that American society is heading towards.

For the past thirty years, the people of Israel were forced-fed a steady diet of progressive messages that the Palestinian Arabs will eventually turn a new leaf and will embrace the two-state solution, and that peace is just around the corner.

Victims of terror, were rebranded as victims of the peace process. Every effort was made to avoid taking the offensive; military strategies where based on a defensive posture, and “mowing the lawn” became the pervasive panacea for all security threats. What we got in response was not a partner for peace but the massacre of Oct 7th. The greatest single day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

New York City’s Jewish leadership must be willing to declare war against these Islamic inspired global movements and organizations; fully funded, and highly capable influence system that mobilizes mass protests, fuels hatred of Jews, and sustains waves of Jew hatred on university campuses and on the streets of America.

Israel has been turned into a symbol of evil for an entire generation which has no idea where Palestine is even located. Now is the time to make a joint declaration of war, a joint front for the Jews of New York, the world and for the State of Israel. Together we can defeat annihilistic Jew hatred and turn the tide of history.

Ron Jager grew up in the South Bronx of New York, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO’s and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world.