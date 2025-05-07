In a dramatic turn of events in Berlin, Friedrich Merz has been confirmed as Germany’s next chancellor following a narrow victory in a second round of parliamentary voting on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

The result came after an unexpected setback in the initial ballot, which saw Merz fall short of a majority—an unprecedented outcome in postwar German political history.

No previous candidate for chancellor since World War II had failed to secure the role on the first vote. The initial defeat reverberated across Europe, causing uncertainty in markets and casting early doubt on the coalition’s mandate. Germany’s DAX index slid as much as 1.8% during the political turbulence.

The failed first ballot—conducted by secret vote—left Merz with only 310 votes, despite his coalition controlling 328 seats, according to AP.

Hours later, a second vote delivered a narrow win: 325 votes, just above the 316 required in the 630-member Bundestag. The source of the internal dissent remains unknown and may never be disclosed.

Merz leads a coalition comprising his own Christian Democratic Union, the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, and the center-left Social Democratic Party, which had previously governed under outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In his first speech as chancellor, Merz made no mention of the initial setback. “So here we go. I am looking forward to the new task, and I am looking forward to working with you all in this house in a spirit of trust,” he stated.