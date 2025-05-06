Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived today (Tuesday) at the IAF command center at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, where he closely followed the attack on Sana'a International Airport in Yemen.

"I came to the Air Force base and saw how our excellent pilots perfectly carried out the attack on the airport of the Houthi terrorist state," Netanyahu said. He added, "Among other things, we attacked the terrorist planes there that are used for their supply for their whole killing machine and the deadly missiles. I think we carried out an important operation here."

Netanyahu clarified his government's operating principle, saying: "I have a simple principle. An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. Whoever attacks us - we will pay him back sevenfold. This is true for the Houthis, this is true for Hamas, this is true for Hezbollah. This is also true for Iran."

In addition to addressing the security threats, Netanyahu emphasized the goals of the war: "I do not underestimate the challenges ahead of us. I am simply confident in the willpower of our people and our soldier to achieve the mission of victory. And victory is not just the defeat of Hamas here in the Gaza Strip – it is also the release of the hostages and the changing of the face of the Middle East. This is another mission; it is not simple, but it is achievable. And the one who achieves it will be the people of Israel in the State of Israel."

At the end of his remarks, Netanyahu answered questions from the public. When asked whether the progress in the operation would help achieve the goals of the war, he replied: "We are currently completing the phase we are in. We are fighting a difficult, but successful battle. But now we are talking about intense fighting, in order to achieve both goals. One – the surrender of Hamas, and the release of our hostages. And I say to Hamas – we will tear your face apart to free our hostages."

In response to the question, "How do you sleep at night" – he replied: “First of all, I sleep little. But I sleep with a clear conscience, because I know that we are doing everything to achieve all of our war goals, to secure our future, to ensure that everything you see here will continue and continue with this momentum.”