While thousands were stranded abroad after a Houthi missile landed near the runways of Ben Gurion International Airport, shares in Israeli airlines El Al and Israir rose sharply.

According to a report by business newspaper The Marker, Kenny Rosenberg, the haredi businessman from the US and controlling shareholder of El Al, became richer by about NIS 250 million following a 10% jump in the company's shares in only two days.

At the same time, Rami Levy, the controlling shareholder of Israir, added approximately NIS 15 million to his fortune, thanks to a 7% increase in the company's shares.

The situation arose after most foreign airlines announced the suspension of their flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport until further notice, which led to a significant reduction in the number of flights to and from Israel.

Thousands remained stranded around the world, with many already at airports on their way to Israel, when they were informed of the flight cancellation.

The increase in the shares of Israeli companies stems from the increased demand for their services, as they remain almost the only airlines that continue to operate as usual at Ben Gurion Airport. El Al and Israir, which operate regular flights to major destinations in Europe, Asia, and the US, are enjoying a significant increase in bookings, including from passengers who were forced to change their plans due to the cancellations of flights by foreign competitors.