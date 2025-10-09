קברניט אל על למשפחות החטופים בטיסה: "טיסה של תקווה" דוברות

Onboard an EL AL flight that brought family members of hostages from Amsterdam back to Israel, the pilot addressed them over the PA system and congratulated them on the deal to free their loved ones.

"We will shortly take off for Israel, and this time, it's not a regular flight. With us are hostages' families who are going to meet their loved ones who will return home after two years in Hamas captivity in Gaza. The excitement at this moment is difficult to put into words. It is a privilege to bring you home for the reunion that you've waited for more than anything else, and the entire country waited with you," the pilot stated.

He concluded, "Dear families, you're going home."