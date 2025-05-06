The State Prosecutor's Office submitted an indictment on Tuesday to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court against Eyal Yaffe, a resident of Gan Ner, for participating in an unlawful gathering and committing an indecent act on a policewoman during the event.

According to the indictment paper, submitted by Adv. Benny Libskind from the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office, Yaffe participated in a demonstration that aimed to block the access roads to the Knesset, refused to comply with police orders, and blocked the road repeatedly. While the demonstration was being dispersed, he approached a female officer from the Tel Aviv Police. While she was bent over another demonstrator, he committed an indecent act on her.

The indictment includes counts of illegal gathering, obstructing a police officer in the performance of their duty, and an indecent act. The prosecution may request imprisonment due to the severity of the crime.

Yaffe was filmed obscenely and blatantly clinging to a female officer's body from behind for a long time, until another officer got involved and repelled him. Following the incident, the Moria Station of the Jerusalem District Police opened an investigation, together with the Border Police, to locate the suspect and bring him to justice.

Border Police Commander Dep. Com. Berik Yitzhak addressed the incident: "The officers of the Border Police work day and night to defend the citizens of Israel and maintain public order, while exercising discretion and restraint, even with illegal demonstrations. This incident is severe, shameful, and unacceptable. The indecent act that was committed against a female Border Patrol officer while carrying out her duty was filmed, exposed to the public, and is repugnant."

Dep. Com. Yitzhak added: "We are committed to upholding freedom of expression and protest, but we can not allow demonstrations to turn into a scene of humiliation and attacks on our officers. This is a red line. I give full backing to the officers of the Border Police who are working with determination and dedication at every task where they are needed. The Border Police and Israel Police will work with determination to find the suspect and bring him to justice."

Yaffe was previously indicted on weapons charges after police found an AK-47 rifle, a carbine rifle, a stun grenade, magazines, and hundreds of bullets while searching his home following the incident.