A serious safety incident occurred last week in the elite Maglan unit, when two soldiers were injured due to fire from another soldier in the platoon during a combat training exercise in an urban area at a base in the Golan Heights.

Ynet reports that the incident took place in the Golan Heights as part of a live-fire drill in a building made of thin wooden panels. An initial investigation reveals that one of the targets was accidentally affixed to the outer wall of one of the rooms, rather than an inner wall capable of withstanding live fire.

A soldier fired at that target while two soldiers were on the other side of the wall. As a result, they were hit by bullets and shrapnel, but fortunately did not suffer damage to vital organs.

One of the soldiers was moderately injured, underwent surgery, and is still in the stages of treatment and rehabilitation. The second soldier was lightly injured.

Following the incident, the IDF ordered to stop using wooden training rooms.

The IDF reported that "immediately afterward, the brigade commander held a clarification of protocols and a safety inspection for the force at the training base. The case is under investigation and is being examined."