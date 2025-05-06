The Trump administration suspended the issuance of new federal grants to Harvard University, the US Department of Education announced Monday, marking a significant intensification in Washington’s standoff with the prestigious institution, The Associated Press reports.

This latest step follows an earlier freeze of $2.2 billion in existing federal research grants, part of a broader effort by the White House to pressure Harvard into adopting a set of reforms outlined by federal officials. President Donald Trump has also advocated for revoking the university's tax-exempt status.

In a press briefing with reporters, a senior Education Department official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that Harvard would be barred from receiving new federal research funding until it “demonstrates responsible management of the university” and complies with federal directives across several areas of concern. The hold does not affect student financial aid provided by the government.

The administration's conditions focus on four primary criticisms of the university: alleged antisemitism, racial bias, a perceived erosion of academic standards, and a lack of ideological diversity.

“Serious failures” in these domains were cited by the official, who emphasized that Harvard must engage in direct negotiations with the federal government and show measurable progress before funding resumes.

The initial $2.2 billion cut came after Harvard President Alan Garber stated that Harvard would not comply with the administration’s directives regarding campus antisemitism.

Last month, Harvard initiated legal proceedings in an attempt to lift the grant freeze.