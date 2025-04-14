Harvard University is refusing to comply with the Trump Administration's demands on campus protests, diversity programs, and campus antisemitism, university president Alan M. Garber announced in a statement to the university today (Monday).

“No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” Garber wrote.

In addition, attorneys representing Harvard claimed that the demands made of the school are illegal and that Harvard “is not prepared to agree to demands that go beyond the lawful authority of this or any administration.”

The Trump administration recently issued a firm ultimatum to Harvard University, demanding sweeping policy changes as a condition for maintaining its access to nearly $9 billion in federal grants and contracts.

Federal authorities are calling for a ban on face coverings during protests — in response to pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators who have used masks to obscure their identities. Additionally, Harvard must revise its policies governing protests and public demonstrations to clarify restrictions on time, place, and manner.

Harvard, like other universities in the US, has seen an uptick in anti-Israel activity since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed. The university has come under fire over its handling of antisemitism on campus.