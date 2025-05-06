The Hamas terrorist organization describes Israel’s plan to expand its military operation in the Gaza Strip, which includes humanitarian aid, as a "deception designed to reduce international pressure."

The plan approved by the government early Monday morning stipulates that the IDF will reinforce its troops and act decisively to defeat and subdue Hamas, destroy its military and governing capabilities, while exerting strong pressure to secure the release of all hostages.

A key component of the plan is the widespread evacuation of the entire Gazan population from combat zones, including northern Gaza, to areas in southern Gaza, while creating a separation between them and Hamas terrorists—to allow the IDF operational freedom.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hamas expressed strong opposition to turning humanitarian aid into what it described as a tool for political extortion or subjecting it to Israel’s conditions.

According to Hamas, the mechanism proposed in the Israeli plan violates international law, evades Israel’s obligations under the Geneva Convention, and continues the policy of starvation and distraction, which will give Israel additional time to commit "crimes of genocide."

Additionally, the terror organization expressed appreciation for the stance of the UN and international organizations that oppose arrangements that do not respect basic humanitarian principles, emphasizing that the only entities authorized to manage and distribute aid are specialized international and governmental institutions, not Israel or its agents.

The statement further claimed that Israel is deliberately causing starvation and bears full responsibility for the escalating humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.