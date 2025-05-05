An Iranian-made explosive charge carried by Hamas terrorists on 7 October was found near Kibbutz Alumim, according to Kan

Police from the Netivot station located the explosive device last week near a kibbutz where fierce fighting had taken place against dozens of terrorists. Southern District bomb disposal experts neutralized the explosive.

Twenty-two civilians were killed in the kibbutz on October 7, including twenty foreign workers from Thailand and Nepal who were murdered by Hamas terrorists. Two of the residents of the kibbutz on Simchat Torah were taken hostage, including Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese national, and police sergeant Ran Gvili, who was killed in action and whose body was taken.

An IDF investigation revealed that three civilians were shot in error by security forces after being mistaken for terrorists, two Israelis and one foreign worker.