The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, told his party's meeting about his new plan for sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"The only aid that should enter Gaza is to allow them voluntary emmigration. As long as we have hostages languishing in tunnels, I don't understand why we are even discussing this," said Ben Gvir.

He added, "Aid should not be allowed through humanitarian organizations, private organizations, or assistance through the IDF. As long as there are hostages, the enemy should not receive food, electricity, or any other assistance."